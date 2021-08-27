Differently abled seek hike in monthly assistance

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers stage a protest in front of the Collectorate in Madurai on Friday.

Demanding the government to increase their monthly assistance to ₹ 3,000 and above, members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Friday.

T. Nagarajan, district president of the association, said, “The DMK, in its election manifesto, promised to increase the monthly assistance provided to the physically challenged persons from ₹ 1,000 to Rs.1,500. We are disappointed that it has not been fulfilled yet. Some governments like Telangana and Puducherry are providing assistance to the tune of ₹ 3000 and ₹ 5000 per month. We want the government to increase the amount, particularly for those with severe disabilities.”

They also insisted on easing the process of obtaining disability IDs. Though it is an online application process, it requires the differently-abled to go in person to obtain the signature from the VAO or Tahsildar and then get a disability certificate from a doctor.

“Previously, doctors were brought to the collectorate on a particular day and certificates were collectively given for 50-100 people. Bringing back that practice will help us a lot,” he added. The association also wanted the special grievance meeting for the differently-abled that was conducted once in every two months, to be resumed in the Collectorate. They sought free house pattas, citing that their lives were severely affected due to the pandemic which even normal people found difficult to handle.