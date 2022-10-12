Differently abled seek better roads

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
October 12, 2022 20:32 IST

Differently abled persons staged a road roko near the post office at Kodai Road demanding steps to lay proper roads near here on Wednesday.

The protest was led by Sasikumar, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-abled and caregivers. They wanted the pothole-filled road to be relaid from Kodai Road leading to Mavoothampatti, Ammapatti and Bommanampatti.

According to Ammayanaickanur police, 76 persons including 35 were involved in the picketing who were detained and released later.

