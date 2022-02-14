Differently abled persons take out voter awareness rally

THOOTHUKUDI

Stressing the need for ensuring cent per cent voter turnout in the upcoming civic polls on February 19, differently abled persons took out a two-wheeler rally here on Monday.

After flagging-off the rally, Collector K. Senthil Raj said the every voter should cast the vote to elect their councilors for the wards of Thoothukudi Corporation, Kovilpatti, Kaayalpattinam and Tiruchendur municipalities and 17 town panchayats. To highlight the importance of participating in the election, the physically challenged persons had taken out the rally.

“I sincerely thank the differently-abled participants of this voter awareness two-wheeler rally for joining hands with the district administration. Those who see this rally and read about this noble effort will definitely exercise their franchise, I firmly believe,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

After being flagged-off in front of the District Collectorate, the rallyists reached the Thoothukudi Corporation office where Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree received them.

