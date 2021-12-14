Differently abled persons stage protest

MADURAI

14 December 2021

They demand hike in monthly assistance

Scores of members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (Taratdac), led by district president T. Nagaraj, blocked the road in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday, pressing for higher monthly assistance to the differently abled.

CITU Madurai urban district secretary R. Deivaraj addressed the protesters, who were demanding ₹3,000 monthly assistance to the differently abled and ₹5,000 assistance to the severely disabled persons.

Mr. Nagaraj said given the inflation and price rise, maintenance of the differently abled persons with a monthly assistance of ₹1,000 and the severely disabled with ₹1,500 was very difficult. He said while the Puducherry government was giving a monthly assistance of ₹3,800, the Telangana government was providing ₹3,016.

“The DMK had promised to give ₹1,500 to the differently abled and ₹2,000 to the severely disabled in its election manifesto. But, even this promise has not been fulfilled,” he said.

The agitators were arrested and released later in the day.

The association would further intensify its protest with a mass mobilisation in Chennai if the demands were not met immediately, Mr. Nagaraj said.