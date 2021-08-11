Differently abled persons stage demonstration

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking differently abled-friendly facilities in the railway stations across the country, the physically challenged persons staged a demonstration in front of Tirunelveli railway junction on Wednesday.

The protesters said the specially designed railway coaches, which are easily accessible for the differently-abled, should be operated again. Lifts and the escalators should be installed in all major railway stations to ensure hassle-free movement of the physically challenged inside the railway stations. The platform ticket fare of ₹ 50 should be withdrawn, they said.

The fuel subsidy being given in the union territories of Puducherry and Chandigarh should be extended in Tamil Nadu also, they said.

Similar agitation, led by district secretary of the association R. Murugan, was organised in Thoothukudi Railway Station also.