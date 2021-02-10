Differently abled persons squat on roadside throughout night

10 February 2021 20:21 IST

DINDIGUL

Despite the cold conditions prevailing in the district at night, differently abled persons squatted on the roadside here to draw the attention of the government to consider their demands.

The association members from many parts of the district, including Dindigul Town, Reddiarchatram, Sanarpatti and Vadamadurai assembled in front of the revenue office here on Tuesday. They were led by the district secretary Bagat Singh.

Their demands included a monthly financial assistance of ₹ 3000 for differently-abled persons and ₹ 5000 per month for those who suffered serious problems due to the disability. The agitators sought reservation in jobs in government offices among others.

When they had assembled on Tuesday, the police said that the members had no permission to stage demonstrations. When the agitators went to the bus stand, they were told to disperse after submitting petitions to the authorities concerned. However, they refused and insisted that they be permitted to squat on the roadside without hindrance to the public.

Even after 5 p.m., as they refused to disperse, they slept on the roadside throughout the night, Mr. Bagat Singh said and added that they were determined to continue the stir for the second day.

However, late in the evening, the officials promised to consider their plea, following which they temporarily called off the demonstration.