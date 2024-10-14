GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Differently abled persons seek action against panchayat presidents who demand bribe for MGNREGA work

Published - October 14, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), differently abled people on Monday staged a protest at Sedapatti panchayat union office in Madurai.

The protesters said that despite submitting applications for jobs under the scheme in the beginning of the year, they were rejected for “non-payment of bribe to the panchayat president”. 

S. Namburajan, State president, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said: “The panchayat presidents and officials in most of the panchayats in Madurai district demand bribe ranging from ₹50 to ₹150 for approval of each application.”  

Despite staging a protest earlier this year at Block Development Offices in the district, demanding application (form-6) for MGNREGA work, the rural administrations did not care to sanction jobs to the differently abled based on rules.  

Also, many differently abled workers who had put in hard labour were not given the entire wage. “When a worker has to get ₹319 per day, many were given only around ₹250,” he alleged.  

When they were already struggling with their physical condition, they also had to confront officials and local elected representatives every day to even get their fundamental rights. Higher officials such as Collectors should step in to take serious action against those who were involved in bribery and refusing to provide work to eligible applicants, he added.  

