Differently-abled persons open Aavin parlours in Sivaganga

Sivaganga

29 November 2020 21:03 IST

With the objective of making the differently-abled to live in a self-sustained manner, the State government had embarked upon a novel initiative of establishing self-employment programmes.

Granting permission to the differently-abled persons to operate Aavin parlours, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had mentioned in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110 that the government would facilitate in establishing parlours where the beneficiaries can make a living permanently.

Taking this forward, the District Differently-Abled Welfare Department had suggested setting up Aavin parlours to eligible persons. Aspirants shall provide a space measuring 10x10 or about 150 square feet for setting up the parlour in their locality and the department would remit the ₹50,000 deposit to the Aavin on behalf of the beneficiary, following which they would be able to procure milk products.

In Sivaganga, Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy, who inaugurated an Aavin parlour at Madurai Road junction (near water tank) said that the beneficiary Mathiazhagan of Vembathur had fulfilled the required space for setting up the kiosk. Similar parlours were set up by differently-abled persons in Illayankudi, Devakottai and other towns in the district.

The objective of the welfare scheme was to ensure that the differently-abled persons earned their living with limited movement. If a differently-abled person evinces more interest, he or she may earn higher returns, said B. Saravanakumar, District DifferentlyAbled Welfare Officer.

The Collector said that if more number of applicants came forward to set up Aavin parlours, the district administration would take it up with the government and get sanction for the same. There was no question of restricting genuine applicants. However, the officials said that in thickly populated residential areas, especially in newly added wards, the scope for selling the Aavin products was very high.

Mathiazhagan, the beneficiary thanked the TN government for giving him the opportunity to set up the kiosk. He hoped to cater to the needs of the customers and start a new lease of life.