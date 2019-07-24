Differently abled persons lay siege to office

DINDIGUL

Over 1000 members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) laid a siege to the District Differently Abled Welfare Office (DDAWO) here on Wednesday, putting forth a set of demands.

They demanded basic disabled-friendly amenities at the office such as ramps with railing, lift, western closets in toilets and wheel chairs.

“We have been fighting for these demands for many years and there has been no response from the government or officials. Every day, people with different types of disabilities visit the office for various reasons and there’s not even a ramp to help them,” alleged Bhagath Singh, district secretary of TARATDAC.

The protesters further demanded that quality prosthetics be provided for the disabled under Chief Minister’s Insurance scheme. “There are many applications lying unattended. So far only 40 people have been provided prosthetics under the scheme. Disabled can avail quality prosthetics up to ₹ 2 lakh under the scheme. Officials have been delaying applications inordinately,” he added. “Likewise, shops earmarked for the disabled in the panchayat shopping complexes are being given only to a favoured few, instead of holding an auction. Government should take steps to ensure bank loans for the disabled.”

TARATDAC members also demanded that the monthly assistance of ₹1,500 for paraplegic patients be raised to ₹ 5000.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer N. Saminathan said that the plea for western toilets in the office had been forwarded to the collector and the facility will be made available within two months time through the Rural Development Department.

“Regarding prosthetic limbs under the CM’s insurance scheme, we have conducted six camps recently in which measurements have been taken for over 700 disabled persons. Soon, they will be given the prosthetic limbs. We will continue to conduct camps and ensure speedy delivery of limbs,” he said.