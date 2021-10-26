Differently abled persons demand equal employment opportunity

MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collector’s Office demanding equal opportunity in employment.

The members of the association urged the State government to come out with a policy note to ensure that the differently abled got an equal employment opportunity in the public and the private sector. The eligible candidates should be provided with employment, they said.

The members also sought an increase in the monthly assistance amount to ₹ 3,000 and to bring their ration card under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) scheme. Over 40 members of the association participated in the demonstration. Following the demonstration, a petition was submitted to the Collector.

District president of TARATDAC T. Nagarajan said that a special grievance meeting should be held periodically in order to redress the grievance of the differently abled. The differently abled were promised house site pattas. The authorities should ensure that the house pattas are provided to the differently abled, he said.