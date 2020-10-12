Differently abled persons asked to apply for COVID-19 relief

Srivilliputtur

12 October 2020 22:28 IST

Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority has asked the differently abled persons holding national identity card to submit applications seeking ₹1,000 COVID-19 relief given bu the State government.

In a statement, its secretary and Sub-Judge Mariappan said if any person having national identity card had not received the assistance, they may apply for it with the District Differently abled Welfare office, office of DLSA or the taluk legal services authority offices in Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Sivakasi, Sattur and Rajapalayam by October 31.

