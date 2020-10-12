Madurai

Differently abled persons asked to apply for COVID-19 relief

Virudhunagar District Legal Services Authority has asked the differently abled persons holding national identity card to submit applications seeking ₹1,000 COVID-19 relief given bu the State government.

In a statement, its secretary and Sub-Judge Mariappan said if any person having national identity card had not received the assistance, they may apply for it with the District Differently abled Welfare office, office of DLSA or the taluk legal services authority offices in Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai, Sivakasi, Sattur and Rajapalayam by October 31.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 10:28:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/differently-abled-persons-asked-to-apply-for-covid-19-relief/article32837530.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY