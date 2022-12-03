Differently abled people urged to make use of govt. schemes to come up in life

December 03, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MADURAI

It is the duty of the State to provide equal opportunities to differently abled people and to protect their rights. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is heading the Department of Differently Abled Welfare, is concentrating on ensuring the same with full vigour, according to Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy.

He was speaking at an event organised here on Saturday by the district administration to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The Minister urged them to make use of the schemes provided by the State to come up in life economically and professionally, which is the vision of Mr. Stalin.

Addressing the event, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said that studies show 10-15% of the society comprises differently abled persons.

“There are many people still cut off from living comfortably. In such a milieu, it is very important to equip public places, especially toilets, more accessible for such people,” he said and added that government office buildings are becoming more and more an inclusive space.

He emphasised on employers being open-minded to recruit people who are differently abled. “It is crucial to provide a safe work space and platform for them to showcase their talents. Employers must break off the mindset that these people would not perform well and employ them; in fact, they are hard workers,” he said.

The Collector said that over 15,000 petitions were received during the many special camps held across Madurai district recently and most of them were resolved. Noting that the need for house pattas and retro-fitted vehicles was the most common demand, Mr. Sekhar assured to redress them at the earliest.

Later, the Minister felicitated winners who won at the State-level sports competition held for the differently abled and distributed welfare assistance worth over ₹8.68 lakh to 20 beneficiaries.

Stalls put up by local NGOs and special schools offered a range of products made by the inmates and students, including candles, jute bags, cookies, lamps, and flower garlands among others. Children also participated in cultural competitions held as part of the event.

Madurai South MLA M. Boominathan, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran and others were present.