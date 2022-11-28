Differently abled people take part in sports event

November 28, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled people take part in a district-level sports meet at MGR Stadium in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Ahead of International Day of Disabled Persons to be observed on December 3, differently abled people competed at a district-level sports meet at MGR Stadium here on Monday.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, who inaugurated the event, said that differently abled people must nurture their interest in sports as it helped in building a competitive spirit and to be mentally agile. He commended the parents and teachers for supporting their wards to take part in such competitions, saying it would boost their confidence.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran said that around 600 students from government differently abled schools, homes and special schools run by non-governmental organisations participated in the event.

Competitions such as 50 metre, 100 metre, 200 metre, 400 metre running races, long jump, and shot put were held for those aged above 12. People with locomotive disability, intellectual disability, low vision, cerebral palsy and people with multiple disabilities, hearing and visually impaired competed enthusiastically.

“Forty three first prize-winners who qualified here will compete at State-level competitions to be held in Chennai soon,” said Mr Ravichandran.

District Sports Officer K. Raja and Madurai Division Regional Senior Manager of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Beulah Jen Susheela were present.

