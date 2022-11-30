Differently abled people stage protest

November 30, 2022 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Differently abled people laying a siege to the East Taluk Office in Dindigul on Wednesday.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) on Wednesday picketed the East Taluk Office here for conducting camps without issuing notice well in advance.

Camps for differently abled people would be held every month at Revenue Divisional Offices. Its district secretary Jayanthi said that the camp on Wednesday was held at a very short notice. “How can we benefit from the camps? Revenue officials should inform Village Administrative Officers who, in turn, will inform us. Though officials assert the information was given, we did not get any,” she said and added that it was not even advertised in newspapers.

“Petitions submitted in such camps are gathering dust. We are yet to get a reply on their status,” she charged.

They said that two camps for differently abled people should not be held simultaneously since the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Srinivasan should be present at every camp. “But today he is present at Thoppampatti. How and when we will get our identity cards if he is not here to sign the forms and help us,” they asked.

The welfare officer held talks with them over phone and the picketing was withdrawn.

