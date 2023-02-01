ADVERTISEMENT

Differently abled people stage demonstration

February 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers stage a protest in Madurai on Tuesday | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. They demanded the authorities to follow 4% reservation as per Section 34 of The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 in the recruitment for the post of Village Assistants.

Madurai district president P. Veeramani said that even though there were eligible candidates they were not being considered for the post of Village Assistants. Around 50 members of TARATDAC participated in the demonstration. The members said that they had no option but to intensify the protest if the reservation was not followed in the recruitment. Following the demonstration, a representation was submitted to Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US