Differently abled people stage demonstration

February 01, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MADURAI

The members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday. They demanded the authorities to follow 4% reservation as per Section 34 of The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016 in the recruitment for the post of Village Assistants.

Madurai district president P. Veeramani said that even though there were eligible candidates they were not being considered for the post of Village Assistants. Around 50 members of TARATDAC participated in the demonstration. The members said that they had no option but to intensify the protest if the reservation was not followed in the recruitment. Following the demonstration, a representation was submitted to Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar.