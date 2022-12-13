Differently abled people stage demonstration in Madurai

December 13, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday demanding free house site pattas and allotment of 5 % of Corporation shops for the differently abled.

Madurai district secretary A. Balamurugan said that even now the differently abled were finding it difficult to get a house for rent. They should be provided free house site pattas, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he said that 5 % reservation should be provided to them in the allotment of the Corporation shops. It would ensure livelihood. A representation was submitted to the authorities concerned following the demonstration. Mr. Balamurugan said that the members would also be submitting a representation to the Corporation Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US