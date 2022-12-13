Differently abled people stage demonstration in Madurai

December 13, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday demanding free house site pattas and allotment of 5 % of Corporation shops for the differently abled.

Madurai district secretary A. Balamurugan said that even now the differently abled were finding it difficult to get a house for rent. They should be provided free house site pattas, he said.

Further, he said that 5 % reservation should be provided to them in the allotment of the Corporation shops. It would ensure livelihood. A representation was submitted to the authorities concerned following the demonstration. Mr. Balamurugan said that the members would also be submitting a representation to the Corporation Commissioner.