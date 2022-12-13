  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Attacking stats: Messi, Mbappe lead the way ahead of semifinals

Differently abled people stage demonstration in Madurai

December 13, 2022 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staging a demonstration in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday demanding free house site pattas and allotment of 5 % of Corporation shops for the differently abled.

Madurai district secretary A. Balamurugan said that even now the differently abled were finding it difficult to get a house for rent. They should be provided free house site pattas, he said.

Further, he said that 5 % reservation should be provided to them in the allotment of the Corporation shops. It would ensure livelihood. A representation was submitted to the authorities concerned following the demonstration. Mr. Balamurugan said that the members would also be submitting a representation to the Corporation Commissioner.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.