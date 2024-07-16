Differently abled people protest demanding disbursal of monthly assistance to eligible beneficiaries

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the State-wide protest, differently abled people in Madurai district blocked the district Collector office entrance on Tuesday raising their demand to disburse the monthly assistance to eligible beneficiaries.

The protesters comprising all forms of disabilities who gathered under the banner Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) said that the differently abled people like them who were below the poverty line could not even think of living a life on their own without the support of the government.

“Many who have no work or bare minimum income owing to their disability wholly depend on government assistances like grains, money, etc. In this situation, about 3,000 differently abled people who were already approved as eligible to receive the assistance amount of ₹ 1,500 were yet to get the amount for several months now,” they said.

The district administration in a bid not to include all the eligible people under the assistance scheme was downplaying the number, which was highly condemnable, they alleged.

A. Balamurugan, district secretary of TARATDAC, said that they were told by the officials that problem in disbursing the assistance amount was a state-wide issue, so they took note of the seriousness of the matter to communicate it to their higher-ups.

“We also demanded to make sure that the differently abled people being employed under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) are given only four hours of work as mandated in the Act. In some places, they were made to work for more than the stipulated time subjecting them to physical stress,” he added.

“We asked the officials to soon hand over the pending patta to the beneficiaries as only 23 had received after several repeated protests and representations,” he added.

He said that officials assured them that 45 more pattas were ready to be disbursed in north taluk and the same would be handed over to them in the following week.

Further, he said that they also requested the officials arrange for 55 differently abled people who got their Learner’s License Registration (LLR) five months before to get their licence.

“As all the 55 were registered in different Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), they would not be able to visit the RTOs every time they were asked to visit. Instead, if a special camp could be arranged for them to get their licence, it would reduce their burden of travelling,” Mr. Balamurugan added.

