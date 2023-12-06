Differently abled people frustrated over absence of official most of the time

December 06, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MADURAI

As the Madurai district differently abled office does not have a permanent differently abled welfare officer, people could not get their grievances redressed for more than a year.

“We can get medical certificates from Government Rajaji Hospital only on two days, Monday and Thursday, in a week. But when the differently abled welfare officer who must authorise the certificate and provide the identity card is not present, people from faraway places have to visit the office again, wasting money and time,” said A. Balamurugan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

He said more than 50,000 differently abled people in the district depend on the services of this office for their various needs.

“When people are unsure of when the official would be present, how could they spend money and travel every day. Because of the absence of an official, most of the applications for various needs have not been looked into for more than a year,” he said.

Further, the petitions which were collected from the differently abled people for free housing scheme were not processed. “When we represented this issue to Collector M.S. Sangeetha, she asked us to file the petition again,” said Mr. Balamurugan.

Waiting for solutions ‘We are not allowed to visit the Collector to put forth our demands’ ‘We do not expect special treatment from officials. We just want our needs to be fulfilled’

A differently abled person said they were not allowed to visit the Collector to put forth their demands. “When we went to meet the Collector on December 2, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, we were not allowed to meet her,” he said.

“We planned to address the long-pending issues with the Collector on Wednesday during the event organised by the district administration to distribute welfare measures. But the Collector, who was supposed to preside over the event, did not turn up. So we returned with disappointment again,” he said.

“We do not expect special treatment from officials. We just want our needs to be fulfilled. Most of us who are below the poverty line depend only on government’s assistance but when the officials are inconsiderate and without empathy, to who do we seek help,” he said.