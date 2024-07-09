Differently abled people eligible for free land scheme demand early land disbursal to get themselves included under housing scheme

The differently abled people in Madurai who were earmarked to be eligible for benefitting the free land scheme of the Tamil Nadu government demanded the district administration to speed up the allocation process so they could get themselves included in the ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam,’ scheme launched recently by the State government.

The revenue department, following a protest of the differently abled people earlier this year demanding the free land as per the Government Order (G.O) 541 which mandated to include the differently abled below poverty line in the free land scheme of State government, had deemed 170 differently abled people eligible for getting the land.

In the first phase, 36 differently abled people from Madurai west taluk, 108 differently abled people in north taluk, 9 and 25 differently abled people from Tirupparankundram and south taluk respectively were earmarked to receive the free land.

However, the beneficiaries who were notified about their selection about five months ago are yet to receive their allocation notification or any other land documentation.

Y. S. Rajendran, a hearing-impaired person who was selected eligible for receiving the free land, said they learned that even the selection of land for distributing to the beneficiaries was not completed in most of the taluks.

“About 1,000 differently abled people have petitioned for receiving the free land scheme, but only about 170 were selected now based on their yearly income and other factors,” he added.

P. Veeramani with mobility-disorder was one of the 36 differently abled people who were allotted land at Melakuyilkudi in Madurai west taluk about a year ago is yet to officially receive the land and documents.

He said, almost all the works, including earmarking the land for all the beneficiaries in the taluk, were over, but still the lands were not handed over to the beneficiaries.

If not for the delay in disbursing the land to eligible beneficiaries, the differently abled people would have applied for new houses under the ‘Kalaignar Kanavu Illam’ scheme, said Balamurugan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Speaking about the indefinite delay in handing over and selecting the land by the revenue department, he said, most of those who receive the land would not afford to construct a house on their own.

“Many of the beneficiaries could only afford a thatched roof house, but at least using the scheme, they could apply for a concrete house if they possess a land in their name,” he added.

A senior revenue official said that in some of the taluks, lands were selected, and in other taluks the lands are yet to be selected.

“The land that is selected for disbursing to the differently abled people should be convenient for them to travel. The delay could be due to hardships in finding such a piece of land,” he added.

However, he said, considering the importance of land for availing the housing scheme, based on priority, lands would be allotted for the differently abled people.