Differently abled people demand work under MGNREGA

Differently abled people staged a sit-in protest at Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) here on Monday demanding work for them under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). About 100 protesters were detained by the police.

The protesters said barring three panchayats in Usilampatti taluk– Alligundam, Uthappanayakanur and Keeripatti, in other 15 panchayats, they were not given work under the MGNREGA since June.

Though they staged protests in their respective panchayat offices, they were skipped from allotting works under the Act.

S. Nambirajan, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said that under the 2013 Special Operation Protocol of MGNREGA, the differently abled people must be given work according to their ability.

The protocol also mandated that only 50% of work given to normal workers should be allotted for differently abled workers, he added.

But, officials, citing their disability, refused to give work. “Even officials like Block Development Officers (BDO) who negotiated with the protesters were not aware of the provisions given for the differently abled people for work under the Act. An official asked us to communicate the matter with the elected panchayat leader in their respective villages, but as per rules, the elected person has nothing to do with allotment of work,” he said.

But after the intervention of the Additional Director of Rural Development, the protesters were given the necessary documents to get them included in the work, he said.

The protesters were released by the police in the evening.

