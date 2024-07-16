Differently abled people demand monthly assistance and AAY cards

/RAMANATHAPURAM

Differently-abled people in Ramanathapuram and Dindigul as part of the state-wide agitation staged protest at the respective district Collector offices on Tuesday demanding to disburse the monthly assistance amount to those eligible beneficiaries who have applied.

M. Rajkumar, Ramanathapuram district secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said, the State government has not taken steps to issue the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card of the Union government for the differently abled people.

He added, that AAY cardholders were eligible under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to get 35 kg of rice or 25 kg of rice and 10kg of wheat free of cost. They also get sugar at Rs.13.50 per kg, while other ration cardholders get it for ₹25 per kg.

Their demand was also to include the differently abled people in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to ensure them regular income.

Without the regular disbursal of the monthly assistance amount, the protesters claimed that they were not able to manage their monthly expenses.

To showcase their odds of struggling to manage their daily life, the protesters carried out the protest of handing over differently abled to the district administration.

About 300 differently abled people gathered at both the district Collector offices demanding to fulfil their request at the earliest.