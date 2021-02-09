Differently abled people demand hike in allowance

Over 100 members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARADAC) staged a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Tuesday, demanding higher monthly allowance/pension to the differently abled.
The protesters said that in States like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the governments provided around ₹3,000 as monthly pension/allowance to the differently abled. “The Tamil Nadu government also must provide ₹3,000 as monthly pension or allowance to the differently abled. For the severely disabled persons, the government must provide a monthly allowance of ₹5,000,” said district president of the Association T. Nagarajan.
The protesters also demanded 5% jobs be reserved for the differently abled in the private sector as mandated by the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act. “It is the duty of the government to ensure that the Act is properly implemented in the private sector,” said Mr. Nagarajan.
The differently abled suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the government must take steps to revive their livelihoods, he added.
The protesters were arrested by police and later released.
