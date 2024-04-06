GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Differently abled people affected by improper poll work’

April 06, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The work to distribute Form 12D to differently abled voters and collect it from them to get postal votes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was not carried out properly in Madurai district, alleged Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

In a release, A. Balamurugan, district secretary of the association, said many differently abled people who wanted to vote could not exercise their franchise through post. Unlike other districts like Theni and Virudhunagar, in Madurai the election officials did not conduct any meetings with the associations of the differently abled, who numbered in thousands.

“If an all-association meeting was organised by the election officials in the district, the voting awareness message would have reached more people,” Mr. Balamurugan said, adding that how well the message would reach the people only through awareness rallies was questionable.

He urged the Election Commission India to ensure that all arrangements like wheelchairs and ramp facilities were available for the differently abled people at all the polling booths.

