Differently-abled man submits plea for ‘mercy killing’

February 13, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

A differently-abled man, who reportedly finds it difficult to live as he was homeless, has urged Collector S. Visakan to give his consent for ‘mercy killing’ during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held here on Monday.

In a petition, P. Kumaravel of Ayyalur in Vedasandur taluk alleged that a government employee has been causing inconvenience and seized the two cents of land given to him by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. He had been residing there for 20 years.

Mr. Kumaravel charged that he was evacuated from there from 2021 and until now he has been living in relatives’ houses and taking shelter in temples. He claimed that he had been getting death threats from the government official as well.

He noted that he had petitioned the Collector and officials concerned requesting for a patta, but nothing has materialised.

Citing that his mother finds it difficult to feed him and that he has no place to live peacefully, he said that his permission for ‘mercy killing’ be granted.

