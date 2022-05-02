Differently abled man submits petition seeking specially designed bike

A 70-year-old differently-abled man M. S. Srinivasan of Sholavandan submitted a petition to Madurai Collector seeking a specially-designed motorbike at the grievance day meeting on Monday. He said that this was his 11th representation to the authorities.

A retired clerk of the Sholavandan Town Panchayat, Mr. Srinivasan said that he frequently uses public transport to come to the market to buy essential commodities.

However, it was difficult for him to use public transportation as he was differently-abled and was 70 years old. He said he had petitioned the Madurai Collector seeking a special vehicle which would benefit him and his wife as they were residing away from the city..

He said that he had first made the representation when he was in service and later at least 10 times, five times in 2021 and five times in 2022. However, his representations were not looked into, he said.

He hoped that the authorities would consider his request at least this time.