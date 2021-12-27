Differently abled man moves Madras HC for setting up milk booth

MADURAI

27 December 2021 07:43 IST

A differently abled person moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the district administration to allot him an Aavin milk booth.

The petitioner, C. Sivakumar of Madurai, said that he had sought allotment of milk booth under provisions of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995. He also suggested a few places where he could put up the booth.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan directed Madurai Corporation to look into the representation and examine whether the petitioner could put up the milk booth. The Corporation was also directed to look into the places suggested and see whether it would affect the flow of traffic or be of hindrance to pedestrians.

The court directed the Corporation to consider these factors before granting the permission. It must also be checked whether the petitioner had obtained a licence. If the conditions were satisfied, the Corporation Commissioner can take a decision with respect to the representation made. The petitioner could also be invited for a personal hearing. The decision can be taken as per the prescribed rules in six weeks, the court said and disposed of the petition.