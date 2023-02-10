Differently abled man dies after inhaling poisonous gas in pond

February 10, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

A 35-year-old differently abled man died on Friday evening after he jumped into a pond constructed on the periphery of Kottaikulam near Rock Fort here and inhaling poisonous gas emanating from it.

Police identified the deceased as V. Vetrivel of Dindigul. Vetrivel, along with his son V. Lingeswaran (7), had gone to take a dip in Kottaikulam around 5 p.m. though entry into the tank is prohibited.

While trying to enter Kottaikulam, Lingeswaran accidentally slipped into the steel-fenced pond. In an attempt to save him, Vetrivel jumped into the pond.

Vetrivel and Lingeswaran inhaled poisonous gas emanating from the pond and could not come out of it. The pond was constructed for immersion of Vinayaka idols and associated puja materials in order to keep Kottaikulam free of pollution. It has been chocked with garbage over the years.

Fire and Rescue Services Personnel, who were alerted, rushed to the spot and in the attempt to rescue the father-son duo, two firemen, V. Karthikeyan (39) and P. Suresh (38), fell unconscious.

All the four were rushed to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, where Vetrivel was declared brought dead. Medical Superintendent S.R. Veeramani said the condition of the other three was stable and the cause of death of Vetrivel was inhalation of poisonous gas.

Dindigul South Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said steps would be taken to clean the pond at the earliest.