Differently abled farmer seeks relief as plantain crop ready for harvest destroyed in rain in Sivaganga district

Unseasonal rain coupled with heavy wind over the last two to three days had reportedly destroyed over 2,000 plantain crops raised by a differently-abled farmer in Sivaganga district.

Submitting a petition to the District Collector Asha Ajith on Monday, the farmer said that he had raised two different varieties of plantain crop over four acres of land at S Pudur near Singampunari here about 10 months ago.

He had spent nearly Rs seven lakh with his own savings and by borrowing from private lenders. He said that he procured the saplings from Kerala and as the crop was set for harvest in about a week’s time, the rain and wind destroyed the standing crop, which had completely fallen.

The farmer said that he had planned to sell them to a few buyers and thus settle the debt. However, the destruction of the crops had brought him with huge debt, which he said, it may not be possible to repay.

Expecting the government to give him relief without delay, he submitted a petition to the officials at the Agriculture department.

The officials said that only after ascertaining the damage, the relief can be worked out for the farmer.