GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Differently abled farmer seeks relief as plantain crop ready for harvest destroyed in rain in Sivaganga district

Updated - August 19, 2024 05:56 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 05:55 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Srikrishna L 2193

Unseasonal rain coupled with heavy wind over the last two to three days had reportedly destroyed over 2,000 plantain crops raised by a differently-abled farmer in Sivaganga district.

Submitting a petition to the District Collector Asha Ajith on Monday, the farmer said that he had raised two different varieties of plantain crop over four acres of land at S Pudur near Singampunari here about 10 months ago.

He had spent nearly Rs seven lakh with his own savings and by borrowing from private lenders. He said that he procured the saplings from Kerala and as the crop was set for harvest in about a week’s time, the rain and wind destroyed the standing crop, which had completely fallen.

The farmer said that he had planned to sell them to a few buyers and thus settle the debt. However, the destruction of the crops had brought him with huge debt, which he said, it may not be possible to repay.

Expecting the government to give him relief without delay, he submitted a petition to the officials at the Agriculture department.

The officials said that only after ascertaining the damage, the relief can be worked out for the farmer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.