Differently abled contract worker attempts suicide

A differently abled contract worker on Monday threatened to jump from the maternity ward building of the Theni Government Medical College Hospital in Andipatti, alleging that he was tortured by the supervisors.

Following this, more than 50 contractual employees staged a protest alleging torture by supervisors, that the supervisors work together in transferring people they did not like and collecting money unnecessarily from the employees.

Selvaraj, 37, the differently abled lift operator in the maternity ward building, had come to work for the last three days but could not put his signature on the attendance register. He had also been transferred from his old task previously, adding to his worries.

On hearing about the incident, Dean R .Balajinathan held talks with the employee. He said that action would be taken against the supervisors in consultation with the manpower agency that employed them. Steps were being taken to reinstate Mr. Selvaraj in his old job.

A special grievance redressal committee consisting of eight members would be formed to aid employees who face such problems, he added.

A committee has been started for them on social media and arrangements have been made to redress their daily grievances, he said.

