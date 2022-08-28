Differently abled carry the day at sports meet

R. Jayashree MADURAI
August 28, 2022 18:10 IST

Participants competing at the differently abled sports meet held in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Differently-abled athletes from across the district made a beeline to compete at the exclusive sports meet ‘Limitless - 2022’ held at the MGR Stadium here on Sunday.

The meet was jointly organised by Madurai Ladies Circle No 8 and Madurai Round Table 14 in association with Devadoss Hospital,

Madurai Ladies Circle No 8, chairperson, Sindhu Shiva said that winners at this meet will be qualified to participate at the State-level competitions. “We have been assured by the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association in this regard,” she said.

The awards to the winners were distributed by Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad

Para athletic coach J. Ranjithkumar said that at the sports meet paralympic and deaflympic athletes were competing under different categories.

“More than 350 participants, including orthopaedically handicapped, totally and partially visually impaired, intellectually challenged and hearing impaired, competed in the 100 m sprint, 200 m race, 400 m race, 800 m race, long jump, shot-put, discus throw and javelin throw,” he stated.

He added that the sports meet would help identify talented athletes. “Moreover, sports is a great way of boosting confidence in the differently abled,” said Mr Ranjith.

Eager parents and friends were seen busy clicking photos and videos of the enthusiasts participants.

Mother of S. Muhammad Shahir, 11, an autistic child, who is competing for the first time in a the competition said that winning is secondary, “but participation matters.”

While another participant, K. Bhagyalakshmi, 47, with locomotive disability who picked up javelin and shot put just five years ago said that seeing fellow differently abled people being good at sports inspired her.

Further, 12 para athletes from Madurai district who have won at various competitions at national and international levels were felicitated at the event.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran, Madurai Round Table 14, chairman, Shiva Subramanian and others were present.

