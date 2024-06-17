Differently abled candidates made to crawl inside UPSC exam centre in Madurai

Differently abled people were not allowed to carry their essential gear such as elbow crush, caliper, wheelchair inside a UPSC examination centre in Madurai on Sunday.

Knowing very well that they could not operate without these essential support, the supervisors outrightly denied them permission to carry them inside the hall, they alleged.

About 16 differently abled candidates appeared for the examination at the centre in Balamandiram Higher Secondary School on Old Natham Road, said one such candidate, P. Shanmugavel.

“I produced a letter permitting me to use a pillow to sit over on as I have an injury in my spine, and my major support system, the elbow crush without which I cannot move on my own. Still I was not allowed to carry them inside,” he said

“This was not the case last year. This year, there was not even prior information about the new permission procedure,” he added.

About five candidates with elbow crush, one candidate affected with polio using caliper and another candidate with wheelchair were all made to crawl from the gate to the examination hall. As the rules forbid entry for anyone other than candidates inside the centre, the differently abled candidates with locomotive disorder either crawled or were carried by fellow candidates, he added.

Further, basic facilities such as ramp and toilets were poorly arranged. The supervisors or head of the examination centre could not even think of how the candidates with disability would access the toilets during the examination without the assistance device, Mr. Shanmugavel said.

“They could have very well used metal detectors to scan the devices. When they allow spectacles which is also an assistance device, why cannot they allow wheelchair and elbow crush,” he wondered.

A. Balamurugan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers, said government examinations like UPSC were the only ray of hope for disabled candidates as they could not get a job in private organisations. “When they fight hard for sustenance, the act of not permitting their assistance equipment is against their rights,” he added.

Further, he said, when the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act 2016 clearly mandates that facilities like ramp and wheel chair should be provided to the disabled people at any cost, the authorities’ action was against the law and subjected to legal action.

