Differently-abled booked on cheating, breach of trust

April 27, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vinod Babu, a differently-abled person from Keezhachelvanoor near Kadaladi here was booked for cheating and breach of trust and among other criminal offences by the District Crime Branch Police on Thursday.

Vinod Babu had allegedly claimed to be the captain of the Indian wheel chair cricket team. He had collected money in the form of donations which included cash. Recently, he met Chief Minister M. K. Stalin in Chennai Secretariat, Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and showed them the “cup” received in Karachi and London, which was found to be fake, an investigation officer said and added that the differently-abled person had approached Minister Raja Kannappan, who had given him ₹20,000 as gift.

He had also taken gifts and donations, Dinesh Kumar of Chathirakudi said. The accused had claimed that the team comprised coach Ananda Packiaraj, Muniasami and others.

However, when the authorities in Chennai received a petition stating that Vinod Babu had “lied” by giving interviews to some social media network, inquiries revealed that he did not participate in such cricketing events. In fact, a senior officer said that the confessions showed that the accused had no passport.

Following a complaint from APJ Missile Para Sports Association president Saravana Kumar and Mr. Dinesh, Ramanathapuram district police registered a case. Further investigation was on.

