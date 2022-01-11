31,000 litres of adulterated diesel seized

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized 31,000 litres of adulterated diesel following surprise check conducted in two places here on Tuesday.

Based on specific information about the stocking of adulterated diesel in a godown near Old EB Colony here, the police team, led by Superintendent of Police Bhaskaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police Balasubramanian and Inspector Kala raided the godown on Tuesday afternoon. They found 18,000 litres of adulterated diesel in a tanker, a small cargo vehicle and also in the PVC tanks. The police team seized the adulterated diesel and the vehicles.

When the police grilled one Ravi of Sundaravelpuram in this connection, he told the investigators that 13,000 litres of adulterated diesel had been stocked in another godown in SIPCOT Industrial Complex. The police acted swiftly and seized another tanker with 13,000 litres of adulterated fuel.

“By adding a few chemicals, the adulterators dilute the density of a byproduct of petroleum to sell it as diesel to the customers, mostly mechanized boat owners of Thoothukudi. Since this fuel is being sold at Rs. 75 per litre, they buy this adulterated product which is not safe for the operation of their boats. Efforts are on to secure all the adulterators,” Mr. Bhaskaran said.