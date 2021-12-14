Madurai

Tanker with adulterated diesel seized

The police have seized a tanker with 24,200 litres of adulterated diesel.

When a team was patrolling Thaalamuthu Nagar area on Monday night, they found five persons unloading diesel from a tanker parked in a godown at KVK Samy Nagar. As the unidentified persons ran away from the spot on seeing the police team, they checked the diesel and found that crude oil and ethanol had been mixed with the diesel. After seizing the lorry with 24,200 litres of diesel, the team handed it over to the Civil Supplies CID team for further investigation. A hunt is on to nab tanker owner and five others.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2021 8:56:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/diesel/article37955046.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY