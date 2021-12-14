Tanker with adulterated diesel seized

The police have seized a tanker with 24,200 litres of adulterated diesel.

When a team was patrolling Thaalamuthu Nagar area on Monday night, they found five persons unloading diesel from a tanker parked in a godown at KVK Samy Nagar. As the unidentified persons ran away from the spot on seeing the police team, they checked the diesel and found that crude oil and ethanol had been mixed with the diesel. After seizing the lorry with 24,200 litres of diesel, the team handed it over to the Civil Supplies CID team for further investigation. A hunt is on to nab tanker owner and five others.