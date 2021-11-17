Diesel, ration rice seized

Thoothukudi

17 November 2021 19:50 IST

The Civil Supplies CID police seized 28,400 litres of diesel and nine tonnes of ration rice in two surprise raids in the district on Wednesday.

Following information about illegal sale of diesel to mechanised fishing boats, a Civil Supplies CID police team, headed by DSP Elangovan and Inspector Thillai Nagarajan, conducted surprise check in a godown on Madathur–Sorispuram Road on Wednesday.

A tanker with 28,000 litres of diesel had been parked in the godown without proper documents and a mini cargo vehicle with 400 litres of diesel was about to leave the place. The police confiscated the vehicles with diesel.

During investigation, the police found that the diesel had been brought from Chennai and other places to be sold to the customers illegally.

Diesel samples were lifted from the tanker and the cargo vehicle to be sent for analysis to find if it was adulterated.

Further investigations are on.

In another incident, Mr. Thillai Nagarajan and his team seized nine tonnes of ration rice from a private godown at Ariyanayagipuram on Ponnankurichi–Peikulam Road.

Steps have been taken to arrest the ration rice smugglers.