Policeman dies in accident

SIVAGANGA

25 November 2021 21:52 IST

Suresh, 31, son of Chitiraivel, a policeman, was fatally knocked down by a speeding bus at Illamanur near Illayankudi in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

Suresh, attached to the Salaigramam police station, was on duty in connection with the disaster management team. He was returning home on his two-wheeler. As he was approaching Illamanur, the bus bound for Tiruchi from Paramakudi, hit him in which he died. He is survived by his wife Ishwarya and two sons - Hardik and Mithran.

Advertising

Advertising