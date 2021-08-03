Madurai

Police chase crowd, 1 dies

Jothinathan, 45, of Paduvanendal near Kadalai taluk, died when the police chased a crowd watching rooster fight in a dry public tank on Tuesday.

In view of Aadi 18 Peprukku festival, villagers organised a rooster fight. A team from the Kadaladi police station rushed to the spot. On seeing them, the crowd ran helter skelter. In the melee, Jothinathan fell on the ground and turned unconscious. Villagers rushed him to the nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. So, the villagers resorted to a road roko. Tahsildar Sekar and DSP John Britto came to the spot and held discussion. The villagers claimed that Jothinathan died after police beat him up. The body was sent for postmortem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 3, 2021 10:51:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/dies/article35709067.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY