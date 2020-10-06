Petitioner consumes poison, dies in GH

DINDIGUL

06 October 2020 21:20 IST

Arjun, a petitioner, who was inquired by the police at the entrance of the Collectorate here on Monday, suddenly swooned. He was rushed to the Government Hospital immediately in an ambulance. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Inquiries on Tuesday revealed that the victim, a resident of Kamakapatti near Devadanapatti in Theni district, had mortgaged an immovable property in Dindigul with a private housing finance firm, which has its head office in Kerala. The borrower had got ₹ 15 lakh in 2016 and repaid ₹ 6.50 lakh so far.

As he could not repay the balance as per the time table, the housing finance company issued notices and was about to take possession of the properrty as per the law. He approached the court but could not get any relief. Repeated pressure from the finance company executives led him to depression.

As a last resort, he submitted a petition at the Collectorate hoping to get some relief. With no sign of relief, he allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the GH in a serious condition, where he was declared brought dead. His wife Rajalakshmi, who lives in Theni, was informed about the death. Further investigation is on.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.