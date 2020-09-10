Abruptly discharged COVID-19 patient dies

A COVID-19 positive patient, who was discharged from the Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital within 3 days of admission and readmitted to the hospital after a hue and cry on Tuesday, succumbed to the viral infection at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

When he was admitted to the GH at Tenkasi on September 3 at 8.30 a.m. with fever, K. Raja Subramanian, 49, of Alwarkurichi tested positive for COVID-19. Even as he was undergoing treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on September 6 at 7 p.m. with the advise of home quarantine for a week. There was no mention in the discharge summary that the patient had tested negative for COVID-19 when he was discharged from the hospital. As the issue surfaced on last Tuesday, officials took immediate steps to bring him back to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

“The patient was conscious, oriented and responded even as he was taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital by ‘108 Ambulance Service’ for further evaluation,” officials attached to the Department of Public Health then said. However, his health condition deteriorated forcing the hospital authorities to rush him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, where he was admitted in the intensive care unit around 11.20 p.m. Yet, he died on Thursday morning.

The TVMCH mortuary card, dated September 10, 2020, termed the victim as ‘COVID suspect’ even though the patient had tested positive for the viral infection on September 3.