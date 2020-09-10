Abruptly discharged COVID-19 patient dies

A COVID-19 positive patient, who was discharged from the Tenkasi Government Headquarters Hospital within 3 days of admission and readmitted to the hospital after a hue and cry on Tuesday, succumbed to the viral infection at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Thursday.
When he was admitted to the GH at Tenkasi on September 3 at 8.30 a.m. with fever, K. Raja Subramanian, 49, of Alwarkurichi tested positive for COVID-19. Even as he was undergoing treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on September 6 at 7 p.m. with the advise of home quarantine for a week. There was no mention in the discharge summary that the patient had tested negative for COVID-19 when he was discharged from the hospital. As the issue surfaced on last Tuesday, officials took immediate steps to bring him back to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday afternoon.
“The patient was conscious, oriented and responded even as he was taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital by ‘108 Ambulance Service’ for further evaluation,” officials attached to the Department of Public Health then said. However, his health condition deteriorated forcing the hospital authorities to rush him to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Tuesday, where he was admitted in the intensive care unit around 11.20 p.m. Yet, he died on Thursday morning.
The TVMCH mortuary card, dated September 10, 2020, termed the victim as ‘COVID suspect’ even though the patient had tested positive for the viral infection on September 3.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath