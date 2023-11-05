Die-hard bargain hunters keep the Deepavali shopping spirit alive in Madurai

November 05, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MADURAI

With less than a week to go for Deepavali, commercial areas in Madurai are awash with shoppers. Every day, thousands of people from Madurai and neighbouring districts descend on South Masi street, East Masi Street, Netaji Road and Vilakkuthoon area, buying a wide variety of things, besides eating out, and enjoying themselves.

Whole families arrive right from early morning to start their Deepavali bargain buy. Plastic buckets, mugs, door mats, umbrellas, handbags, jewellery, sunglasses, make-up articles, household utensils, groceries - there are takers for all things big and small.

However, the vendors are worried over dwindling crowds over the years, particularly in the last two years. A. Rafiq, who has been selling fancy glasses for the past 10 years, says people nowadays are least interested in fancy items. “As usage of smartphones, smart watches, etc., among young people has gone up, products such as sunglasses, musical instruments, plastic toys are seen boring when compared to modern gizmos,” he adds.

M. Pandi (40) of Melur, says he used to set up shop in the bazaar since his younger days along with his father. “Those were the days when people from nearby districts come to Madurai and buy all the essentials needed for a year and this is how the ritual of buying all sorts of things during Deepavali came about,” he says.

But, due to some rapid changes like online shopping in the last few years, even many people in the hinterland are preferring to shop online. Another reason is the advent of malls and mushrooming of shopping areas outside the heart of the city. “Earlier, the centre of the city used to be the only place where everything can be bought in one place at bargain prices,” he says.

S. Nagalakshmi, who sells floor mats, says, “People from nearby districts such as Virudhunagar and Sivaganga who arrive at Mattuthavani bus stand would come straight to the bazaar area in the morning, do the shopping, eat out and return home happily by evening. But, nowadays, these people are lured by the free transport offered by multi-storeyed shops, which have emerged in the recent years, and go en masse to those shops from the bus stand itself. When they can buy all things under one roof in comfort, why should they prefer to walk all day to buy things,” she reasons.

“Though such big shops have reduced our customer base drastically, still there are people who do not want to miss out on the experience of getting nudged in the crowd, stamped by hundreds of feet, bargaining with vendors, eating roadside food and cajoling the little ones who cry their lungs out on seeing a balloon or a toy. These are are the people who keep our hopes alive,” says Ms. Nagalakshmi.

