‘DIC taking steps to encourage entrepreneurship’

THENI

A one-day awareness workshop on energy audit and conservation was held on behalf of District Industries Centre (DIC) here on Friday, in which more than 100 industrialists and electrical technicians took part.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev after inaugurating the workshop said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) had been contributing to the economic growth of the district and that the DIC had taken various steps to encourage entrepreneurship.

General Manager, DIC, Theni, L. Subramanian, informed the participants the various schemes. He said that industrialists can avail 75% subsidy in the expense for an energy audit or up to ₹ 75,000 and a subsidy of 25% or a maximum of ₹ 2 lakh can be availed for implementation of energy conservation through equipment recommended by energy auditors.

He also added that DIC had been running an entrepreneurship guidance cell at the Collectorate every Monday to help aspiring entrepreneurs to start business based on their skill sets and requirements.

Superintending Engineer of TANGEDCO K. Umadevi and Executive Engineer K. Sagayaraj, Assistant General Manage of NABARD L. Bhuvaneswari, Manager of district lead bank V. Akilan, Environment Engineer of TNPCB S. Pandiyarajan, entrepreneurs, industrialists and technicians took part in the workshop.