Duo held for trying to sell ‘black diamond’

The police have arrested two persons from Karnataka when they allegedly tried to sell a black lustrous object, claiming it be ‘black diamond,’ for ₹27 lakh.

According to Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, a team, led by Inspector of Police, Thoothukudi South police station, Anantharajan, raided a lodge in the coastal town on Thursday following information that two persons from Karnataka staying there were trying to sell a black glossy object as they were claiming it to be ‘black diamond’.

When the police picked up S. Anantha, 37, of J.P. Nagar and D. Venkatesh Babu, 45, in Bengaluru, they told the police that they were approaching the jewellery showroom owners and rich individuals to sell the ‘425 carat black diamond.’

“Even before they could cheat anyone, the police nabbed them and seized the black glossy object, which will be sent for quality analysis,” said Mr. Jayakumar.

The police have initiated steps to unravel the duo’s antecedents as they were reportedly giving contradictory replies to the police during interrogation.