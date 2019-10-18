Diamond ottiyanam donated to Meenakshi Temple

MADURAI
The owners of Kamala Theatre from Chennai donated a diamond oddiyanam (waistband) to Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple here on Friday.
The oddiyanam is donated to Goddess Meenakshi by Valliappan, Nagappan and Ganesan of the Kamala Theatre group.
The oddiyanam, which is worth ₹11.10 lakh, is made from180 grams of gold and 15 carats of diamonds.
“The temple already has a diamond crown, parrot and nose pin for Goddess Meenakshi. This jewellery is an addition to the list of diamond ornaments of Goddess Meenakshi,” said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Joint Commissioner N. Natarajan.
On Friday, Goddess Meenakshi was decorated with all diamond ornaments, said Mr. Natarajan.
