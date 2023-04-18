Diamond Jubilee hostel inaugurated at VVV College for Women

April 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration, V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women diamond jubilee hostel, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank-sponsored recreation hall and a mini e-lobby opening ceremony were inaugurated on the college premises here on Monday.

In his address, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Krishnan urged the students to sharpen their language skills and acquire additional languages in addition to their mother tongue.

He appreciated the customer service of TMB and explained the features of the mini e-lobby. He also launched the TMB Yuva Smart Card for cashless transactions. The TMB officials demonstrated a Yuva Smart Card transaction on the occasion.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Chennai) P. Selva Ganesh exhorted the students to set their goals and visions and to enhance their hard skills, soft skills and communication skills in order to succeed in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that intelligence, involvement, planning, preparation, practice and performance are the keys to success.

College Secretary P.C.S. Govindarajaperumal welcomed. S. Sivabalaeswari lit the traditional lamp in the presence of President T. Palanichamy. Principal S.M. Meena Rani, faculty members and governing council members and past presidents and secretaries participated.

Student Ashika R.M. Magi proposed a vote of thanks.