ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond Jubilee hostel inaugurated at VVV College for Women

April 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Chennai) P. Selva Ganesh inaugurating a new hostel at V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women in Virudhunagar on Monday.

As part of the Diamond Jubilee celebration, V.V. Vanniaperumal College for Women diamond jubilee hostel, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank-sponsored recreation hall and a mini e-lobby opening ceremony were inaugurated on the college premises here on Monday.

In his address, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Krishnan urged the students to sharpen their language skills and acquire additional languages in addition to their mother tongue.

He appreciated the customer service of TMB and explained the features of the mini e-lobby. He also launched the TMB Yuva Smart Card for cashless transactions. The TMB officials demonstrated a Yuva Smart Card transaction on the occasion.

Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Chennai) P. Selva Ganesh exhorted the students to set their goals and visions and to enhance their hard skills, soft skills and communication skills in order to succeed in life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised that intelligence, involvement, planning, preparation, practice and performance are the keys to success.

College Secretary P.C.S. Govindarajaperumal welcomed. S. Sivabalaeswari lit the traditional lamp in the presence of President T. Palanichamy. Principal S.M. Meena Rani, faculty members and governing council members and past presidents and secretaries participated.

Student Ashika R.M. Magi proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US