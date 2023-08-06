ADVERTISEMENT

Diamond embedded crown device helps to disintegrate heart blockage

August 06, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of surgeons at the Dr. Mathavan’s Heart Centre here have successfully performed an Orbital Atherectomy to treat a complex case of coronary artery blockage on a middle aged woman. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the doctors led by Dr. Mathavan said that Orbital Atherectomy is a new adjunct procedure to angioplasty where a device with a revolving diamond embedded crown pierces through calcium deposits and disintegrates the blockage thereby clearing the coronary arteries. According to Dr. Mathavan this process is easier, safer and more suitable to treat patients with calcified plaques in the coronary arteries compared to cumbersome rotational Atherectomy. After the Orbital Atherectomy, stent can be easily tracked and deployed. It would be a boon for patients with calcified plaques which makes regular angioplasty difficult. Along with Dr Mathavan, Dr. Amudhanilavan, Dr. Ilamaran, Dr. Prasanna and Dr. Sanath were part of this milestone procedure.

