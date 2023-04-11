Dialogue on participatory governance model in Madurai today

April 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MADURAI

Young Indians (Yi) Madurai Chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry is organising a dialogue on ‘Participatory models of governance’ between young Indian achievers and representatives of urban and rural local bodies on Wednesday, according to a release.

The dialogue, to be held at Thiagarajar College, is hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to facilitate outcome-based discussions on various themes in line with India’s G20 presidency.

The event will focus on various agendas, including youth in democracy and governance, industry-academia responsibility in developing youth towards industry 4.0 and ensuring dignified space for women, specially abled and Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) communities.

The dialogue will be moderated by Yi Madurai office-bearers, and speakers will include Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (Chennai) V. Nandakumar, vice-president of Strategic Initiatives, HCL Technologies Ltd, Subbaraman Balasubramanian, national vice-president of Saksham Seva Kamakshi Swaminathan and Asian Games medallist Santhi Soundarrajan.