‘Diabetics must have periodic eye screening’

Early diagnosis and treatment will help save vision, says expert

One in three diabetics in India develop diabetic retinopathy, a diabetic complication that could lead to severe vision loss or permanent blindness, said R. Dhivya, consultant ophthalmologist at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, she said that to reduce the risk of developing this eye condition, diabetics must keep their blood sugar in control and go for eye screening periodically for early diagnosis and treatment.

In view of the World Diabetes Day, the hospital provided free consultation for those aged 50 years and above.

She said that in the early stage, diabetic retinopathy remained totally asymptomatic. People with mild stages of diabetic retinopathy should have their eyes checked once in six months and those with moderate to severe condition, every three months. Pregnancy-induced diabetes (gestational diabetes) also needed screening every three months during pregnancy, as diabetic retinopathy could progress faster during this period.

Painless prosedure

“The eye screening is a painless procedure, requiring dilated examination of the retina, and eye scans. Among the tests, the hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test, which measures the amount of blood sugar (glucose) attached to haemoglobin, is important,” she added.

Regional Medical Director S. Bernard Albert Rajkumar said that awareness of diabetes and diabetic retinopathy would go a long way in saving the vision of diabetics.

The most common risk factors were duration of diabetes and uncontrolled diabetes as well as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, anemia, renal diseases, and smoking. Hence, keeping blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol under control, and lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise, and dietary change would help prevent complications, he added.